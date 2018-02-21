× WATCH: Much Colder Today; More Rain, Winter Weather Possible

Much colder weather has blown into the area with the heavy, widespread rain Tuesday. Freezing rain late Tuesday night resulted in some light icing in elevated surfaced across Northwest Arkansas.

Highs today will be much cooler than the last few days, with everyone seeing 30s and 40s. Another round of showers and freezing rain will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any ice accumulation will be minor, but a few slick spots will be possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect again this afternoon through this evening for parts of Northwest Arkansas.

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Northwest Arkansas for Wednesday afternoon and evening:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: