Arkansas Tops Arizona In Pitching Duel

SAN DIEGO (KFSM) – In just the fourth game of the season, the Arkansas pitching staff looked in midseason form as they took to the road for the first time in 2018.

Kacey Murphy led the way with six strikeouts in six scoreless innings as the Razorbacks picked up a 1-0 win over Arizona. The win avenges a loss to the Wildcats from 2017 as Arkansas fell 3-0 in Frisco, Texas.

Matt Cronin closed the door on Arizona and picked up his first save as he recorded the final seven outs while striking out three and got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh.

Arizona’s Randy Labaut was saddled with the loss despite giving up just one run on three hits and struck out seven in seven innings of work.

Arkansas was held without a hit in the first four innings of the game but freshman Heston Kjerstad ended the no-hit bit and the shutout all in one swing as he belted a solo home run, which was the eventual game winner.

The Razorbacks will stay in San Diego for the remainder of the weekend as they’ll take part in the Tony Gywnn Classic. Arkansas will face Cal Poly on Friday.