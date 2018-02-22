× Benton County Officials Warn Of Caller Posing As Sheriff’s Deputy

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Benton County officials say a caller is masquerading as a sheriff’s deputy with a phony warrant and trying to trick residents into paying him to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office and county clerk’s office have received complaints from residents that a caller claiming to be “Deputy Walker” has a warrant for their arrest from Judge John R. Scott.

The caller gives a local number — 479-689-6695 — and tells the victim the sheriff’s office cannot accept cash, checks or money orders, but they can accept a green dot card. The caller requests the victim buy a green dot card and meet them in the parking lot of a CVS or the sheriff’s office.

County officials say they’ll never ask residents to meet in a parking lot to accept payment. Fines are paid directly at the courthouse, where the clerk will issue a receipt.