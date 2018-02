FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A new principal has been named for Fayetteville High School.

Dr. Jay Dostal will begin his new position as principal July 1, 2018, according to the Fayetteville School District.

Those on the Fayetteville Board of Education approved the recommendation of Dostal as principal, according to the school district.

Dostal will meet students, faculty and staff at 8:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 23) in the FHS library.