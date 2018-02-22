× Filing Period Kicks Off At Capitol For Arkansas Candidates

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — This year’s campaigns for state and federal offices in Arkansas is kicking off as hundreds of candidates will be filing paperwork to make their candidates official Monday through Friday (Feb. 26. – Mar. 2), according to a press release.

The one-week filing period for this year’s election begins Thursday (Feb. 22) at noon at the state Capitol.

Gov. Asa Huchinson plans to file paperwork for his re-election bid on Thursday afternoon, according to the press release.

This year’s election will include the governor’s race and the other six constitutional offices as well as four U.S. House seats.

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson is fending off a challenge from David Sterling, the top attorney for the Department of Human Services.

All 100 state House seats and 17 Senate seats will also be up in this year’s election.