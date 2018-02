× Firefighters Dispatched To Pinnacle Hills Promenade

ROGERS (KFSM) — Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at Pinnacle Hills Promenade Thursday night (Feb. 22).

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said smoke was spotted near the Jos. A. Bank store. No one was inside the building when the fire occurred.

Jenkins said the cause was an electrical issue and caused minimal damage. Therefore, the promenade will open Friday morning (Feb. 22).