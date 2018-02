BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A large sinkhole is closing a road to close, according to Benton County officials.

Channing Barker who is the Benton County Communications Director said the sinkhole formed on Roundtop Drive between Redbird Lane and Roundtop Road in the Sulphur Springs area.

County road employees will begin working to repair the road Friday morning, and it’s expected to reopen about 3 p.m., Barker said.