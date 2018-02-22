Make-A-Wish Presents Volunteer Opportunities In The River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A nationwide nonprofit organization is offering a way you can help volunteer in the River Valley.

The non profit organization, Make-A-Wish Foundation is always in need of volunteers and you have a chance to learn how to become a wish volunteer or granter.

From Thursday (Feb. 22) to Friday (April 6) the Make-A-Wish Foundation will be doing several events in the community.

The free event is open to the public from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 22) at the Food Court at Central Mall.

The first 100 people who show up will receive a free Great American cookie.

The main focus of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is granting wishes for kids that are fighting for their life due to serious medical conditions.

During the party you can find out how to volunteer, learn about helping with the Wish-A-Thon and finding out how to potentially help wish kids throughout the area.

All of the money raised in the River Valley will help support the River Valley children.