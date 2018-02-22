× Deputies Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Believed To Be In Danger

JANE, Mo. (KFSM) — A child is missing and is in danger, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Jay Luper Jr., 5, is 3-foot-2 and about 40 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and scars on his lower lip and right forearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Luper was last seen wearing blue shirt and shorts and brown boots, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said the suspect is Nicholas Kyle Braun. Braun is a 30-year-old Caucasian man who is 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds. He has sand-colored hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Luper’s parents left him with Braun at a motel in Pineville, Mo. while they went to Joplin, Mo. At some point, Braun was joined by two unknown women. He and the two women left the motel with the child before the parents returned from Joplin.

Police are searching for the three and Luper.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.