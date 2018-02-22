× Sheriff: Suspect Attempting To Scam Sebastian County Residents

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Several residents have reported they’re being scammed, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

The residents told authorities that a man claiming to be Sgt. Mike Hardin with the sheriff’s office is calling and falsely informing them they have warrants out for their arrest because of failing to appear for jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man claiming to be Hardin said if they put money on prepaid cards, the warrants will “go away”. He also reportedly threatened residents that if they notify the sheriff’s office or anyone else about the call, “things will get worse”, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one by the name of Sgt. Mike Hardin is employed with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t ask residents to put cash on prepaid card.