FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Northside High School is on a precautionary lockdown after a shooting threat was made on social media, according to school officials.

Fort Smith police are trying to identify the person who allegedly made the threat, according to Zena Featherston-Marshall, communications director for Fort Smith Public Schools.

