Police: School Shooting Threat Made At “SHS” Discredited

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A post has spread across social media indicating that there is going to be a shooting at a high school, according to a press release.

Upon investigation this is a nationwide post that originated out of Ohio and has spread fear in many schools across the country using the acronym "SHS" that could be directed to any school starting with the letter "S", according to Southside Highschool Mavericks's Facebook page.

There is no credible threat to Springdale High School, according to police.

The Springdale Police Department and Springdale Public Schools are taking precautions will do everything to ensure children are safe.