Several Roads Closed In LeFlore County Due To Flooding

PANAMA (KFSM) — Continuous rain has closed several roads in LeFlore County.

Signs informing drivers about roads closed and hazardous roads have been posted throughout the county this week. Police said they will continue to monitor the flooded areas.

“We’re looking for vehicles that may have been swept off the road . Normally, when there’s flooding like this man holes open up in the road five to six-feet deep. We are just making sure no one is trapped or anything like that,” said Officer Trent Bell with the Panama Police Department.

Low water bridges near Race Track and Williams Roads in Panama seem to be the worst along with channels coming out of the Poteau River.

The Poteau River crested about 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb.22).