Update: Widespread Rain; Even More Tomorrow

Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the day on Thursday with the rain shifting east late in the evening around 9pm.

Temperatures are above freezing and will remain above freezing for this entire event so no wintry precipitation is anticipated.

Looking ahead, after a cloudy start on Friday, more rain moves in for Friday night and Saturday morning. The heavier rain on Friday would prompt flash flooding concerns with another 2-4" of rainfall expected when the rain ends on Saturday.

-Garrett