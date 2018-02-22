× WATCH: Warming Above Freezing Today; More Rain Likely

Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue through this morning. The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended through noon for Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures across Northwest Arkansas will hoover right around freezing with a few slick spots possible. Temperatures will warm above freezing later this morning as another round of heavier rain arrives this afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory through noon:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Fort Smith and the River Valley: