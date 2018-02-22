× WATCH: Widespread Rain Expected Thursday Afternoon And Evening

The window for more winter weather is now over as temperatures have warmed well above freezing. Widespread rain will spread into the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Half and inch to an inch of rain will be possible through early Friday morning. More heavy rain is likely Friday and Saturday.

Rain forecast through early Friday morning:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Fort Smith and the River Valley: