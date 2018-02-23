× Ashes Of Former Arkansas State University Officer Reported Stolen

JONESBORO (KFSM) — Ashes of a former Arkansas State University officer have been reported stolen, 5NEWS CBS affiliate KJNB reports.

The ashes of Sgt. Robert Peevey were reported stolen by the family Feb. 18, KJNB also reports. His sister offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the ashes, and $2,000 for information about the suspect accused of stealing the ashes.

Peevey died at the age of 43 during October 2015. He served in law enforcement for nearly 20 years.