× ASP: Suspect Shot, Killed In Possible Home Invasion

RECTOR, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are investigating a home invasion that happened Thursday evening (Feb. 23) in the northeast corner of the state.

Jeffery L. Baker, 40, was dead inside the home when police arrived, a news release states.

He was shot and killed by the homeowner after reportedly forcefully entering the residence unwelcome, according to the release.

The matter continues to be investigated.