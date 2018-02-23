Benton County Sheriff’s Office: 55 Pounds Of Marijuana Found In Truck

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is facing charges after the Benton County Sheriff’s Office seized 55 pounds of marijuana from a truck, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins.

A Sallisaw police officer conducted a traffic stop Feb. 20 at about 4:30 p.m. The officer said he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck.

During a search, police found marijuana in the tool box in the back of the truck. After investigation, it was discovered that the marijuana was being delivered to Benton County.

The marijuana had a street value of $82,000, according to Jenkins.

Peter Lee, 42, was arrested in connection to the case and is facing a possession of controlled substance charge.

He was released on a $50,000 bond.