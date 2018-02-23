× Police: Caller Accused Of Committing Fraud Scam At Dunkin Donuts

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A caller was accused of making a business scam call at Dunkin Donuts, according to a press release.

A caller falsley said that he worked for the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday (Feb. 20) to a Dunkin Donuts employee and was reportedly conducting a Fraud investigation and asked the employee if they had access to a safe.

The employee advised that he did not and the caller instructed him not to tell anyone else what he was doing but to retrieve the cash from the safe, according to the press release.

The caller obtained the employee’s cell phone number and ordered him to purchase several money cards from businesses in the area with stolen money.

When all if the cash was used he was then instructed to an unverified address in Miami, FL, according to the press release.

This case is being investigated and the Bentonville Police Department advises caution when sending money or purchasing money cards for unknown persons over the telephone or online.

Contact your local law enforcement agency if you receive this type of call or have become a victim of a similar scam.