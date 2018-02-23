× Deputy Escapes Serious Injury In Early Morning Crash

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputy escapes serious injury in early morning crash.

Deputy Skyler McElroy was involved in an accident when his vehicle slid off of Hwy. 217 South of Boonville early Friday morning (Feb. 23) around 2:00 a.m. after dispatching to a call for help from a lady who reported someone breaking and entering of her home, according to police.

Deputy McElroy had only minor injuries after being taken to Mercy Hospital in Boonville, police say.

Other officers dispatched to the call for help and no one was found in or around the caller’s property.

It is advised to take extra precautions to ensure your safety while roads are slick in many areas of the county.