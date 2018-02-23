Fayetteville Residents Meet With Mayor About Rezoning Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A group of Fayetteville residents is looking for solutions following a meeting with city officials about rezoning the Rolling Hills area.

Residents are concerned about safety for their kids and traffic that would come with new development and road expansion.

Leslie Summers who is a mother of four said she's concerned about the city's proposal to extend Rolling Hills Drive to Crossover Road.

The expansion would mean hundreds of students would have to cross a four-lane highway to get to school.

"We don't want a road going through and we don't want the property rezoned... ," Summers said.

Currently, the units per acre is four and the city's proposal would raise that number to 10, which would mean a developer would be allowed to add duplexes and other multi-family housing options.

Councilman Justin Tennant said, "It's not realistic to think it would never be developed."

Tennant said he'd like to work with residents to develop it the right way.

He and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan met with more than 1,000 residents of the Rolling Hills vicinity.

Residents said they are pushing for the planning commission to remove the road extension to Highway 265.

Another meeting is scheduled for March 6.