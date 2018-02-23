Fort Smith Student Hit In Crosswalk To Greet Peers At Basketball Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Thomas Northrup will make an appearance Friday night (Feb. 23) at a Southside High School basketball game.

Southside will play Northside at The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith where Northrup is expected to greet the crowd sometime after 7:30 p.m.

Thomas was reportedly hit by a driver while walking to school Jan. 24. The teen was transported by medical helicopter to a Little Rock hospital where he has remained until now. Northrup underwent multiple surgeries, but returned home earlier this week.

"Everyone that sees me and everyone that talks to me and prayed for me, it's just a good thing," Thomas said. "I'm loved by everyone and thank you for everything."

The senior also visited his high school this week.

He walked into a school assembly Thursday (Feb. 22) and surprised his peers. Students, faculty and staff cheered and stood in honor.

"I've told him the whole town is praying for him and wanting him to get better," his mom Jackye said. "I think he's a little shocked on how many people."