Thousands Without Power In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Weather has caused thousands to be without power Friday night (Feb. 23).

Those in the Centerton, Gravette, Decatur, Sulphur Springs, Beaty and Hiwasse areas with Carroll Electric reported outages.

As of 10:05 p.m., more than 5,540 people were without electricity.

Employees of the company are working to get power restored.