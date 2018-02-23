Cold Rain Today; Timing of Severe Storms Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A steady cold rain will continue for most of Friday with rain lingering into the evening hours. No severe weather or winter weather will occur with Friday's rain and totals should be around 1/2 to 1" which will bring the week-long rain totals close to around 5" for many of us.

Looking ahead, we're in for one more round of rain before this week-long event wraps up.

Saturday's rain will arrive mid-morning and continue into early afternoon.

The rain will be heavier on Saturday and severe weather is a limited possibility with the greatest risk across central and south Arkansas.

Rain shifts east by afternoon.

Here's a look at the timing....

SATURDAY 8AM: Scattered showers will be possible but not everyone will see rain when you wake up.

SATURDAY 10AM: Heavier thunderstorms will be nearing our area from the west. These will likely be thunderstorms.

SATURDAY NOON: This is when the heaviest storms will be likely. There could be isolated severe weather with the southern extent of the line although it'll be somewhat limited by the lack of instability.

SATURDAY 3PM: Most of the showers and storms will be to our east with drier weather expected for Saturday evening and all day on Sunday.

-Garrett