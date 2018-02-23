× Mistakes Costly In Arkansas’s First Loss Of Season

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (KFSM)–Despite a game-tying home run from California native Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas (4-1) couldn’t hold off Cal Poly. The Razorbacks fell to Cal Poly 4-3 in the opening game of the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament, suffering their first loss of the season.

The Mustangs scored the first three runs on Hog miscues. Freshman Heston Kjersted misplayed a fly ball in left field allowing a run to score from first. In the seventh inning, Jackson Rutledge bobbled a ground ball and wild throw to first allowed the second run in. One batter later, Bryce Bonnin’s wild pitch plated the third.

Fletcher’s two run home run tied the game in the seventh, before Jake Reindl (0-1) allowed the game winning single in the top of the ninth.

Luke Bonfield & Carson Shaddy each had two hits, but Arkansas finished with three errors as a team.

Blaine Knight fought through some early jams, finishing with a solid line over six innings: 5 H, ER, BB & 7 K.

Next up, Arkansas faces San Diego State at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.