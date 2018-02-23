× NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer Coming To Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An all-time college basketball player turned social activist, philanthropist and author is coming to the University of Arkansas for a free public lecture, according to the University of Arkansas.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is the National Basketball Association’s all-time leading scorer, will be in Fayetteville speaking at Bud Walton Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8. The south entrance doors of the arena will open at 6 p.m., according to the university.

He will be speaking in the student-sponsored Distinguished Lecture Series.

Everyone is welcome to attend. No tickets are needed, according to the university.

Abdul-Jabbar is known by many for his signature “skyhook” shot. He played college basketball at University of California, Los Angeles during the late 60s, before playing for 20 years in the NBA. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 1989.

Most recently, he’s appeared in Linkin Park’s “Good Goodbye” and The Black Eyed Peas’ “#Wheresthelove” music videos, as well as several television series and movies. He also has written several books.

In 2016, Barack Obama awarded Abdul-Jabbar the ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom’.