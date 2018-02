Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New research suggests having a pet can help people with mental health problems.

The findings come from an analysis of multiple studies on the issue; one of which looked at people living with depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or post-traumatic stress disorder and found that people who had pets felt more self-worth and stability.

The CDC has encouraged parents to get their children a pet, claiming it could stave off anxiety and even lead to a healthier lifestyle.