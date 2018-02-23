× Police: Springdale Woman Assaulted Teenage Boy

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Springdale woman on sexual abuse charges after she allegedly assaulted a teenager several times last fall.

Chairty Allen-Grace, 36, was arrested Feb. 16 in connection with second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child — both felonies.

The boy, 14, told police Allen-Grace walked around nude in front of him while he was at her home on North Broadway Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said that she would grope him and rub her breasts on his face, asking him to comment on her appearance.

The boy said he also knew Allen-Grace from interacting with her at Ozark Guidance Center, but no abuse occurred at the center, according to the affidavit.

Steven Hinds a spokesperson for the center said Allen-Grace is no longer employed there.

Allen-Grace declined to speak with Siloam Springs police without an attorney.

She is free on an $40,000 bond. She has a hearing set for March 26 in Benton County Circuit Court.