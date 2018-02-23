× Police: Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Check & ID Card

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A woman was accused of using stolen check information and an ID card, police say.

The woman pictured below was accused of using stolen check information and an ID card from Conway, AR in Fayetteville Friday (Feb. 23), according to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook page.

The reported suspect is seen driving a gray Nissan Altima with tinted windows in the video and also appears to be moving across several towns and states, police say.

These may also be related to the Facebook post by the FPD Facebook page made Monday (Feb. 18).

If you have any information contact Detective S. Allen at 479-587-3520.