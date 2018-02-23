× WATCH: More Heavy Rain Today; Strong Storms Saturday

Another round of heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the afternoon. The ground has been saturated with the recent rains, so today’s heavy rain will increase the threat of flash flooding. Warmer weather is expected Saturday with the potential not only of more heavy rain, but stronger thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Rain forecast through Saturday night:

Northwest Arkansas hour-by-hour forecast:

River Valley hour-by-hour:

Severe risk Saturday: