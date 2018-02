× Zone of Highest Flash Flooding Risk

An additional 3-4″ of rain is possible across SE Oklahoma and West-Central Arkansas on Friday & Saturday.

The highest impact from flash flooding will be:

Scott County

S. LeFlore County

Logan County

Johnson County

Terrain will cause excessive runoff in many areas with life-threatening flash flooding possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has a HIGH RISK for excessive rainfall in Central & Southwest Arkansas.

-Garrett