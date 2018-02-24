2018 Arkansas High School Diving State Finals Results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 Arkansas high school diving season came to a close Friday night (February 23). Twenty-eight divers from across the state competed at the diving finals in Bentonville at the Bentonville Community Center. Both state champions are local athletes and made Northwest Arkansas proud.

For the 6A-7A women, Fayetteville High School's Hailey Rissinger (junior) finished first with a score of 409.90. Here is what she had to say after her win:

For the 6A-7A men, Bentonville High School's Martin Keown took home the first place medal with a personal record of 416.30. Here is what he had to say after his win:

WOMEN'S COMPLETE RESULTS:

6A-7A

Hailey Rissinger, Fayetteville: 409.90 Ann Harris, Conway: 375.45 Lauren Fink, Springdale: 365.65 Addison Trunick, Springdale: 363.55 Taylor Hiroyasu, Bentonville: 351.05 Katherine Marqurdt, Bentonville: 332.50 Caitlin Hodge, Bentonville: 282.70 Sara Ruth Marvin, Fayetteville: 281.35 Jenna Beasley, Fayetteville: 201.40 Katie Martin, Fayetteville: 196.80 Nicole Halina, Central (Little Rock): 178.05 Chloe Joseph, Benton: 159.95 Marie Simmons, Little Rock: 105.35 Lorallie Dixon, Conway: 98.95

1A-5A

Josie Matalone, Haas Hall: 388.05

MEN'S COMPLETE RESULTS:

6A-7A

Martin Keown, Bentonville: 416.30 Brayden Martin, Bentonville West: 377.80 Blake Hopkins, Conway: 376.70 Will Adams, Fayetteville: 371.00 Caivon Crosby, Bryant: 363.15 Cullen Odom, Conway: 294.80 Jake Petersen, Conway: 284.65 Cade Robinson, Conway: 264.60 Charlie Louree, Rogers: 176.60 Donte Baker, Bryant: 131.65 Christian Bryan, Bentonville West: 107.85

1A-5A

Taylor Savage, Arkladelphia: 291.80 Xander Adams, Arkladelphia: 203.60

Adventure Arkansas (10PM on March 1st) will be taking a closer look at the Arkansas High School State Diving Championships.

-Matt