AR: Mississippi County Autistic Teen Found Safe In Washington State

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — Missing teen from Mississippi County is home safe after being located Thursday (Feb. 22) in Washington State, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said.

In a joint task force officials were able to locate Ashton Talley in Pierce County, Washington State.

Talley was first discovered missing from her Blytheville home early Saturday morning on February 17. The Mississippi County investigators were able to find that Talley received a text message from a Washington State phone number, officials said.

Investigators also discovered that Talley was contacted online by a older man from the Eatonville area. Who has tried to befriend over 8,000 other children via social media, Washington Investigator said.

Investigators believe a 56-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman flew from Washington to Tennessee then rented a car with fake IDs then drove Talley back to Washington State.

Police were able to find an address for the suspects and took them into custody without an incident. Talley was found safe inside the home along with the 14-year-old son of the male suspect.

According to officials, both suspects are being held in Washington State for Talley’s kidnapping.

Talley has safely returned home.