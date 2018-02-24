× BCSO: Saturday Road Closures As Of 2:20 P.M.

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Road closures were updated Saturday (Feb. 24) afternoon for Benton County.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, barricades have been placed on the following roads due to flooding:

Anzack Rd.,

Benson Rd.,

Bill Billings Rd.

Canal St & Hwy 94 Intersection,

Chamber Springs Rd.,

Coon Hollow Rd.,

Fisher Ford Rd.,

Garmin Rd.,

Gene Law Rd.,

Gooseberry Rd.,

Haden Rd (off 264 near the airport),

Holloway Rd. Between Hwy 72 & the Highlands (Bella Vista),

Kincheloe Rd., Limekiln Rd near Mt. Olive,

Parrick Rd.,

Pearl Rd.,

Pierce Rd.,

Mill Dam Rd.,

Mullins & Leonard Ranch Intersection,

Pritchard Rd.,

Rocky Dell Rd.,

Shinn Springs Rd.,

Sibley Rd near address of 21143,

Snavely Bridge,

Stateline Road @ slab in Pea Ridge,

Sugar Creek Rd in Garfield area,

Wann Rd.,

Watson Rd.,

West Point Rd.

The agency asks for people to not attempt to go around the barricades for safety reasons, but it is also against the law and you can be fined/cited.