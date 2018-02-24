Flooding Across Several Areas Of NWA

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The rain may have stopped, but that doesn’t mean the flooding has.

Crews in Benton County spent most of Saturday (Feb. 24) morning and Friday (Feb. 23) night working to block off roads that are unsafe to pass.

At last count 29 roads throughout Benton County were shut down because of flooding.

Benton County Road Administrator Jay Frasier, said the west side of the County was hit harder than the east.

And, the rain may have stopped, but now Frasier and his crews have to figure out what damage is left over from all the water. Before they can fix anything though they have to wait.

Frasier said with rivers you have to wait for the water to crest. It’s the same on county roads and smaller streams.

“The water has to go down so we can assess what damage is done to the road and then prepare to fix them,” said Frasier.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released video via Facebook Saturday afternoon. Kinzer Road Low Water Bridge near Prairie Grove was flooding.

Authorities asked drivers to find another route until the flood waters begin to recede.

From the trail through the water. Twin Falls, Devils Den Hiking Trail, Devils Den State Park, #Arkansas. Lee Creek in the distance.