Sixteen Apartments Destroyed By Fire; Several Residents Displaced

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- An apartment fire at the 8500 block of S. 28th Street and Grinnell Avenue leaves several families displaced.

The fire happened Saturday (Feb. 24), around 6 p.m., at Southpoint Apartments and firefighters on scene said 16 apartments were destroyed. No one was injured.

Crews said the fire started on the top floor of one of the apartment buildings.

Fire crews said once they finish putting out the hot spots they will begin an investigation into how the fire started. Initially, fire officials said a possible electrical issue may have caused the fire.

Red Cross is expected to be on scene to help those families with their immediate needs such as housing for the night.