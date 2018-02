× Heavy Rain Leads To Road Closures In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM)–Heavy rain is impacting several roads Saturday (Feb. 24) morning.

The following have been closed for safety: Snavley Bridge, Bill Billings Road, Gooseberry Road and the Lenard Ranch Road/Pritchard Road intersection.

Damaged or flooded roadways can be reported at (479)-271-1005.

Stay with 5NEWS throughout the day for the latest road conditions.