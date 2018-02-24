× Late Rally Pushes Arkansas Past San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (KFSM)– The Razorbacks baseball team and San Diego State were tied 2-2 heading into the final inning of the game, but Arkansas scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Aztecs on their home field 5-2 Saturday. The victory was Dave Van Horn’s 600th win as Arkansas’ head coach.

Arkansas wasted no time against the Aztecs. Dominic Fletcher’s sac fly gave the Diamond Hogs a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first. It remained that score until the third inning. San Diego State got a leadoff triple and scored thanks to an Arkansas error, knotting the game up at one a piece. Eric Cole smashed a solo home run in the sixth to break the tie. San Diego quickly answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single. The Razorbacks finally took back control in the ninth inning. Casey Martin laid down a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error scored McFarland. Jax Biggers’ sacrifice fly and Heston Kjerstad’s bases-loaded walk provided the insurance runs for Arkansas.

Isaiah Campbell started things off for the Hogs on the bump. The right-hander lasted five innings, allowing two runs off five hits with seven strikeouts. Matt Cronin relieved him and worked the final four innings for Arkansas. He didn’t give up a hit and struck out five.

Arkansas will wrap up the Tony Gwynn Classic Sunday against San Diego. First pitch is set for noon.