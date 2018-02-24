Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin – Winter Crunch Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How does a healthy and light salad sound for this week’s Hey Good Cookin’? Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods is keeping us on track with this delicious and protein packed Winter Crunch Salad.

Winter Crunch Salad

Ingredients

¼ C raw sunflower seeds

1 t + ¼ C Olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 T minced red onion

2 T lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

2 T Dijon Mustard

¼ C grated parmesan cheese

1 bunch Tuscan Kale

6 oz. Brussel sprouts

1 apple, thinly sliced and tossed in 1 T of lemon juice

Directions

Preheat oven to 350. Toss sunflower seeds with 1 t oil on a small rimmed baking sheet.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Roast until darkened and fragrant, 4-5 minutes. Let cool.

Add your minced red onion, minced garlic, Dijon Mustard, and 1 T lemon juice to a bowl.

Season with salt and pepper.

Wash and dry 1 bunch Kale. Strip leaves from stems, and thinly slice the leaves.

Transfer to a large bowl.

Trim the bottom off Brussel Sprouts and cut them in half lengthwise.

Arrange halves cut side down on the board and very thinly slice.

Add to the bowl with kale.

Add your thinly sliced apple to the bowl.

Add your dressing to the bowl and massage to coat with the salad.

Add in your parmesan cheese, toss to coat.

Add in sunflower seeds, toss to coat.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods