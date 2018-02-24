Pipes Block I-440 East Bound At Lindsey Road; Other Closures Listed

Posted 6:14 pm, February 24, 2018, by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV/KFSM) – Interstate 440 Eastbound is a mess, but the middle lanes are now open Saturday (Feb. 24).

According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ADOT), iron pipe is scattered across all lanes, impeding traffic.

The image shared in the tweet appears to show a wreck of an 18-wheeler.  Crews have determined that turning the big rig over is “too challenging,” so it is being pushed to the side of east side of I-440.

ADOT advices all to take an alternate route. Those who drive large trucks should use I-30 but be aware that hazardous cargo is prohibited.

No further information regarding this incident is available at this time.

Another closure is in Woodruff County at Highway 64 due to a downed power line.

In White County, cleanup on Highway 5 will take a few more hours.  A large piece of equipment fell from a truck north of Rose Bud.

Check for current closures:  IDRIVEArkansas.