Pipes Block I-440 East Bound At Lindsey Road; Other Closures Listed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV/KFSM) – Interstate 440 Eastbound is a mess, but the middle lanes are now open Saturday (Feb. 24).
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ADOT), iron pipe is scattered across all lanes, impeding traffic.
The image shared in the tweet appears to show a wreck of an 18-wheeler. Crews have determined that turning the big rig over is “too challenging,” so it is being pushed to the side of east side of I-440.
ADOT advices all to take an alternate route. Those who drive large trucks should use I-30 but be aware that hazardous cargo is prohibited.
No further information regarding this incident is available at this time.
Another closure is in Woodruff County at Highway 64 due to a downed power line.
In White County, cleanup on Highway 5 will take a few more hours. A large piece of equipment fell from a truck north of Rose Bud.
Check for current closures: IDRIVEArkansas.