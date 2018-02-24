× Razorbacks Escape With Key Road Win At Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KFSM)– After falling to Kentucky at home the Razorbacks were able to rebound on the road, picking up a 71-66 victory against Alabama. Arkansas improves 20-9 overall and 9-7 in SEC play. This is the Hogs’ 20th-win season in the last five years and it also means that Arkansas will finish at or above .500 in SEC play for the sixth-straight season.

For the Crimson Tide it was their third straight loss, falling to 17-12 overall and 8-8 in the conference.

Five Razorbacks finished in the double figures for Arkansas in the victory. Daryl Macon once again led the way for the Hogs posting 17 points on 5-for-12 shooting from the filed. C.J. Jones came off the bench and was explosive for Arkansas, adding 13 points, while making all three of his shots from behind the arc.

Next, Arkansas returns home on Tuesday, as the Razorbacks host the No. 12 Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.