SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a call of a potential fire at Neal’s Cafe this morning.

According to dispatch, fire crews found that a neon light in the awning sparked a small fire. However, minimal damage was reported.

Neal’s Cafe announced on their Facebook page that they will be closed Saturday (Feb. 24) and reopen Sunday (Feb. 25).