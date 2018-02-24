× UPDATE: Franklin County Woman Still Missing

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — Earlier this week the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) confirmed that information on the internet about “a missing woman had been found” — was false.

“There are rumors circulating on social media that Miss Elizabeth Blair has been located,” said the FCSO, “This is incorrect information.”

In May it will be a year that Blair has been missing. That’s when the 20 year old last made contact with authorities. The FCSO said she may be accompanied by her father Edward Blair, 49.

Blair is 5’3″ in height, weighs 125 pounds and and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s department asks that you contact them if you have any information about this case. 479-667-4127.

Original Story