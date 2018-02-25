× Arkansas Lawmakers’ Expenses Down, Salaries Up In 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Reimbursements to Arkansas lawmakers for their mileage and other expenses declined last year, while their salaries rose above those they received two years ago.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that combined salary and expense payments to lawmakers increased from $7.82 million in 2015 to $8.18 million in 2017.

State Auditor Andrea Lea’s office says total per diem, mileage and other expense reimbursements dipped from $3.18 million in 2015 to $2.82 million in 2017. But the amount spent on lawmakers’ salaries increased from $4.64 million in 2015 to $5.37 million in 2017.

Combined salary and expense payments totaled $7.2 million in 2011 and $6.9 million in 2013.

Lawmakers were paid a mileage rate of 53.5 cents per mile last year, a rate that increased to 54.5 cents per mile on Jan. 1.