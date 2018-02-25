× Arkansas Man Killed In Storm; Mobile Home ‘Blown Into Pond’

CLAY COUNTY (KFSM) — In Arkansas, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller confirms one fatality from Saturday’s (Feb. 24) storm.

Albert Foster, 83, of Knobel, was killed when extreme winds overturned his mobile home.

Sheriff Miller told media that Foster’s home was blown into a nearby pond.

The storm damaged several areas of Clay County. Reports received by law enforcement included power outages, downed power poles and flooded roads, according to their Facebook page.