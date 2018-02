Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- United Service Organization dances were a common sight in the 40s and 50s. The Chaffee Crossing Historic District is hosting a blast from the past to let people experience the fun and excitement of the dances.

5NEWS Morning Anchor April Baker sat down with Lori Robertson from the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority to talk about what people can expect from the event. It's happening, Saturday March 3 at 6 p.m.

You can purchase a ticket at the Chaffee Crossing's website.