EF2 Tornado Confirmed In Middle Tennessee

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Storm crews have confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Nashville, Tennessee, says the tornado with maximum-sustained winds of 120 mph hit near Clarksville on Saturday (Feb. 24).

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sandra Brandon told The Leaf-Chronicle that at least four homes were destroyed and dozens of others were damaged. She says 75 cars also were damaged at a tire plant parking lot.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said Sunday that “to look at what I’m looking at and know we didn’t lose anybody is just a miracle.”

During the storm, a teenage girl was hit by falling debris at a basketball game after an apparent lightning strike knocked a hole in the arena’s roof at Austin Peay State University. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.