Motorcycle Engines Revved For The 2018 Frozen Knuckles Run

BARLING (KFSM) -- Bikers by the dozens showed up Sunday (Feb. 25) at the Barling City Park to benefit this year's Steel Horse Rally.

The 4th Annual Frozen Knuckles Motorcycle Run Led bikers on a ride from Barling all the way to Ozarks and back.

The Steel Horse Rally will be held on May 4th and 5th this year, and it's a motorcycle rally that is sure to fill Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith.

Chairman of Frozen Knuckles Run Rick Bawiec explained what keeps them motivated:

"...making money for the charities. It's nice to have everyone come together at the first of the year so we get out for the ride. We get out for the ride, get out for the air and get some miles on our bikes."

The organization is a is a non-profit that gives thousands back to the community and local charities.