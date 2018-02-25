Fort Smith Apartment Fire Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Investigators are still trying to determine what caused an apartment fire that displaced more than a dozen families.

A fire broke out at the Southpoint Apartments Saturday (Feb. 24) in Fort Smith. Crews said 16 apartments were destroyed and, of those, 12 were occupied.

No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross is now helping the displaced families with their immediate needs.

Sebastian County Emergency Management Travis Cooper said, "we are continuing to work actively to support these families after this house fire."

Families were allowed to enter their apartments Sunday to gather anything that survived.

The Red Cross gave families comfort kits with necessities and money cards to help with their immediate needs.